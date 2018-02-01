delhi quake
Afghanistan: A map released by USGS pointing the epicenter of the earthquake at Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Jan. 31, 2018. USGS

India's capital New Delhi and several parts of northern India experienced tremors on Wednesday following an earthquake on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter Scale struck at a depth of 190 km in the Hindu Kush region.

The tremors, lasting a few seconds, were also felt in Delhi and the adjoining region, forcing people to run out of their homes and offices. Delhi Metro immediately halted operations - briefly.

No damage was reported in Delhi and the National Capital Region.