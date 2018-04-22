Every year, on April 22 we celebrate the Earth Day, with a new resolution and this year 2018, the forum has called for "End Plastic Pollution Countdown to April 22."

The earthday.org stated that plastic is poisoning the oceans, lands and injuring the marine life, besides affecting humans. So they have set an aim to "Help End Plastic Pollution by finding out how many plastic items you consume every year and make a PLEDGE to reduce the amount."

The Google doodle has also featured well-known British primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall, who is known as the world's foremost expert on chimpanzees. She is best known for her 55-year study of social and family interactions of wild chimpanzees.

Since animals are one of the most important elements to balance the environmental structure of the world, here IBTimes Singapore brings some images of some animals who are now considered the top most endangered animals.