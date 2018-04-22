Every year, on April 22 we celebrate the Earth Day, with a new resolution and this year 2018, the forum has called for "End Plastic Pollution Countdown to April 22."

The earthday.org stated that plastic is poisoning the oceans, lands and injuring the marine life, besides affecting humans. So they have set an aim to "Help End Plastic Pollution by finding out how many plastic items you consume every year and make a PLEDGE to reduce the amount."

The Google doodle has also featured well-known British primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall, who is known as the world's foremost expert on chimpanzees. She is best known for her 55-year study of social and family interactions of wild chimpanzees.

Since animals are one of the most important elements to balance the environmental structure of the world, here IBTimes Singapore brings some images of some animals who are now considered the top most endangered animals.

Amur Leopard
Amur Leopard, SCIENTIFIC NAME: Panthera pardus orientalis (Critically Endangered) Reuters
Black Rhino
Black Rhino, SCIENTIFIC NAME: Diceros bicornis (Critically Endangered) Reuters
Bornean Orangutan
Bornean Orangutan, SCIENTIFIC NAME: Pongo pygmaeus (Critically Endangered) Reuters
Cross River Gorilla
Cross River Gorilla, SCIENTIFIC NAME: Gorilla gorilla diehli (Critically Endangered) YouTube grab
Hawksbill Turtle
Hawksbill Turtle, SCIENTIFIC NAME: Eretmochelys imbricata (Critically Endangered) Reuters
Eastern Lowland Gorilla
Eastern Lowland Gorilla, SCIENTIFIC NAME: Gorilla beringei graueri (Critically Endangered) YouTube grab
Javan Rhino
Javan Rhino, SCIENTIFIC NAME: Rhinoceros sondaicus (Critically Endangered) YouTube grab
Malayan Tiger
Malayan Tiger, SCIENTIFIC NAME: Panthera tigris jacksoni (Critically Endangered) Reuters
Mountain Gorilla
Mountain Gorilla, SCIENTIFIC NAME: Gorilla beringei beringei (Critically Endangered) Reuters
Orangutan
Orangutan, SCIENTIFIC NAME: Pongo abelii, Pongo pygmaeus (Critically Endangered) Reuters
Saola
Saola, SCIENTIFIC NAME: Pseudoryx nghetinhensis (Critically Endangered) YouTube grab
South China Tiger
South China Tiger, SCIENTIFIC NAME: Panthera tigris amoyensis (Critically Endangered) Reuters
Sumatran Elephant
Sumatran Elephant, SCIENTIFIC NAME: Elephas maximus sumatranus (Critically Endangered) Reuters
Sumatran Orangutan
Sumatran Orangutan, SCIENTIFIC NAME: Pongo abelii (Critically Endangered) Reuters
Sumatran Rhino
Sumatran Rhino, SCIENTIFIC NAME: Dicerorhinus sumatrensis (Critically Endangered) Reuters
Sumatran Tiger
Sumatran Tiger, SCIENTIFIC NAME: Panthera tigris sumatrae (Critically Endangered) Reuters
Vaquita
Vaquita, SCIENTIFIC NAME: Phocoena sinus (Critically Endangered) WWF
Western Lowland Gorilla
Western Lowland Gorilla, SCIENTIFIC NAME: Gorilla gorilla gorilla (Critically Endangered) Reuters
Yangtze Finless Porpoise
Yangtze Finless Porpoise, SCIENTIFIC NAME: Neophocaena asiaeorientalis ssp. asiaeorientalis (Critically Endangered) Michel Gunther/ WWF-Canon