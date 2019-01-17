EA has canceled development of their upcoming open-world Star Wars game. However, it's been confirmed to release a smaller "Star Wars" game in 2020. Here's what we know about the Star Wars news so far.

As seen on Kotaku's exclusive story, the open world Star Wars game, code named "Ragtag" or "Orca", was cancelled when EA decided that they needed a game with a much earlier release date. Orca was cancelled in favor of this earlier game that is speculated to be released by late 2020.

Prior to its cancellation, Orca's development has been transferred once from Visceral Games to EA Vancouver. Since Visceral Games, studio responsible for space horror game series Dead Space, was closed off by EA, the project was passed on to EA Vancouver but it was a studio with barely any major game project under its belt after 2007. Potentially, the open world Star Wars game would have a lot of potential as Visceral Games was known for its quality games before it was gone.

Previously, EA has also failed its big "Star Wars" game as seen in the fall of "Star Wars Battlefront 2." Controversy and flak from fans surrounded the game as it locked characters behind loot boxes. Players didn't have a secure way to obtain famous characters like Darth Vader or Han Solo as they were a chance drop from these boxes. After new regulations and the uproar died down, EA was able to reverse this problematic feature in the game but not many fans were keen on returning back to "Star Wars Battlefront 2."

As of now, EA still has another "Star Wars" game called "Jedi: Fallen Order" which is slated for release this fall 2019. "Star Wars"fans may rejoice as they still have one more game to look out for even when Orca is gone. Respawn Entertainment, developers of the "Jedi: Fallen Order", has a large following due to the quality of their Titanfall releases even though their servers were not as populated as other large first person shooter games like "Call of Duty" and "Overwatch."

