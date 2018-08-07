A Singaporean electric scooter rider has been fined S$2,200 for injuring a pedestrian. The incident associated with the case happened last March, and the convict was riding his device near Yishun Condominium.

Derrick Gan Zhong Khang, the 17-year-old e-scooter rider was riding with his 15-year-old girlfriend when the incident took place. The victim, a 56-year-old woman named Daisy Lim was stepping out of the back gate of the Yishun Emerald Condominium along 20 Canberra Drive. Derrick Gan Zhong Khang was apparently trying to overtake a fellow e-scooter rider during that moment, and he accidentally crashed into Daisy Lim.

After the crash, Daisy Lim fell down, and she was soon taken to the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. The unexpected crash inflicted various injuries on Lim's body including chest wall strains, minor skin abrasions, and a lower lip laceration. Due to the accident, Daisy Lim was compelled to take five days of medical leave.

Last month, during the hearing, Derrick pleaded guilty to one charge of causing hurt by a negligent act. A person who pleaded guilty in this section could face a punishment of six months and a fine up to S$2,500.

During the hearing, Derrick Gan's advocate asked to lessen the punishment of his client considering his age. Eddy Tham, the district judge rewarded Gan a fine of S$2,200. Earlier Gan had paid a compensation of about S$ 460 to meet the medical expenses of Daisy Lim.

Even though the Singaporean Road Transport Department is implementing various measures to control the number of accidents involving e-scooters in the country, road accidents involving these devices are quite common. A month back, an unknown e-scooter rider hit a woman who was walking towards the Fajar Shopping Centre causing serious injuries to the victim. In the wake of the incident, the sibling of the victim also asked authorities to ban e-scooters in the country.