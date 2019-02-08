After Kevin Hart's decision to step down from hosting the Oscars, the 2019 Academy Awards is going to be the second Oscars ceremony with no host whatsoever. That being said, Kevin Hart's friend and co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has revealed that he could have hosted the Oscars but his prior commitments came in between.

On his Twitter handle, Dwayne Johnson recently claimed that he was the first choice of Academy's but since he was busy shooting Jumanji, he couldn't make it work.

"I was their first choice to host this year," Johnson said on Twitter. "My goal was to make it the most fun and entertaining Oscars ever. We all tried hard, but couldn't make it work since I'm shooting 'Jumanji.'"

Apparently, Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji movie co-star Kevin Hart did not have such filming conflicts. As earlier reported, Kevin was over the moon after accepting to host the Oscars, but eventually stepped down following his refusal to apologise for his previous homophobic tweets and comments.

As recently reported, after 1989, this is going to be the first time when the Oscars show will go on without any host.

Meanwhile, in professional endeavors, Dwayne Johnson has a pretty exciting year ahead. The former WWF/WWE Champion has executive produced the recently released biographical drama, Fighting with My Family.

Following which, fans are going to see him as Luke Hobbs in the upcoming Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. In the upcoming action comedy movie, Dwayne Johnson is going to share the screen with Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, and Helen Mirren. Directed by David Leitch, the spin-off from The Fast and the Furious series is based on after events of The Fate of the Furious and will show federal agent Luke Hobbs and mercenary Deckard Shaw. Both Hobbs and Shaw have to come together despite their differences to put an end to the cyber-genetically enhanced terrorist, Brixton Lore (Elba).

In addition to this, Dwayne Johnson will also reprise his role in the upcoming action-adventure comedy movie, Jumanji 2. The movie is scheduled to release on December 13, 2019, by Sony Pictures.

Dwayne Johnson will also star as Frank — a riverboat captain in the upcoming Jungle Cruise movie. The forthcoming movie is based on the Disney theme park attraction of the same name and is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who is previously credited with directing movies like the Shallows and The Commuter. The movie is set for release on July 24, 2020.