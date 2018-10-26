Flamboyant West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 35-year-old, who hails from Trinidad and Tobago, played a total of 270 internationals between 2004 and 2016. He last played for the national side in the 2016 World T20 and was instrumental in their twin triumphs in 2012 and 2016.

"Today I want to confirm to the cricket world that I have officially retired from international cricket in all formats of the game. After 14 years when I made my debut for the West Indies, I still remember that moment I received the maroon cap before walking onto the Lord's Cricket Ground against England in July 2004. The enthusiasm and passion I felt then, I have kept with me throughout my career," Bravo announced in his retirement note.

'Must leave the international arena for the next generation of players'

"However, I must accept that for me to preserve my longevity as a professional cricketer, I must do as others before have done, leave the international arena for the next generation of players," the note further added.

As has been the norm in world cricket, Bravo, with his tremendous all-round abilities, established himself as one of the top players in T20 cricket all over the world. He last played a Test match back in 2010.

The Windies board has always been in the eye of the storm owing to player contract issues and payment-related controversy. However, in the recent past, there have been talks of trying to rope in several estranged players back in the fold. With this particular decision, Bravo has sidestepped from any such decision.

His International career now ends with 2200 runs at an average of 31.42 in Tests, with three centuries, to go with 86 wickets at 39.83. With the white ball, he scored 2968 runs at 25.36, with a strike-rate of 82.30, while taking 199 wickets at 29.51 with an economy rate of 5.41 in ODIs.

"I thank the many loyal fans who continue to support my journey and who recognize my efforts on and off the field. I am extremely fortunate to have a career that has taken me across the globe into the most prestigious dressing rooms sharing experiences with all the recent legends of this glorious game. I will continue my professional career as a cricketer and entertainer living as a true champion," Bravo said in his departure letter.