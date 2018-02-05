No durians don't contain cholesterol, says Diana Suganda SpGK, nutritionist at Pondok Indah Hospital. Many believe that durian is a high-cholesterol fruit which is a myth, according to nutritionists.

Diana told kompas.com that 100 grams of durian flesh actually contains 0 mg of cholesterol, along with 147 calories, 5.33 grams of fat, 1.47 grams of protein, 27 grams of carbohydrates and 0 mg of cholesterol. The fruit, therefore, is a good source of carbohydrates, fat, fiber and protein. It is also rich in vitamin C, potassium, tryptophan amino acid, folic acid, pantothenic acid, thiamine, riboflavin, niacin and vitamin B6.

Experts claim that 100 grams of durian can satisfy the requirement of 32 percent of the daily vitamin C intake necessary for an adult. It also acts as a good antioxidant as it contains caffeic acid, anthocyanin and quercetin, as well as important minerals such as iron, calcium, magnesium, sodium, zinc and phosphorus.

Nutritionists advise people to limit the consumption of durian as it has high-calorie content. Safe amount according to nutritionists is 100 grams of durian flesh or two small pieces of durian Medan.

Diana advises people to be careful when it comes to durian monthong as it is large in size and one piece can easily weigh around 200 to 300 grams. If someone suffers from gastritis or is trying to lose weight, then one should think twice before consuming durian.

"Inside the stomach, the durian will undergo a fermentation process, resulting in high amounts of alcohol. Those who have gastritis or stomach inflammation should not consume it in large amounts," said Diana.