Apple has been granted a patent for "dual display" that can potentially allow a future MacBook or iPad to use a second screen in place of a keyboard, media reports said.

"The US Patent and Trademark Office has granted the tech giant a patent titled 'dual display equipment with enhanced visibility and suppressed reflections'," Apple Insider reported late on Tuesday.

The documentation for the patent outlines a device that would use a second display as a dynamic keyboard.

The patent also describes use of polarisers to help minimise reflections from the two screens onto each other which is a clever addition to solve that problem should the Cupertino-headquartered actually look to build this as a real device, according to The Verge.

Notably, the documentation makes it clear that the implementation is not intended as an accessory that would allow two iPads to be paired together, with one serving as the keyboard.

Illustrations associated with the patent application explicitly detail that one screen is an OLED display while the other is an LCD screen. (IANS)