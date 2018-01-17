Dr Theodore Gerstle, a Kentucky plastic surgeon has been arrested on January 15, 2017, as he showed up to perform a surgical procedure under the influence of alcohol. According to reports, Dr. Theodore Gerstle had scheduled a surgery with one of his patients on Monday afternoon at the Baptist Health Hospital Lexington.

The hospital staff was alerted that the surgeon was intoxicated, and they informed Chief Medical Officer about it.

When the Chief Medical Officer confronted the plastic surgeon, he voluntarily left the hospital barefoot. Soon, the hospital authorities informed the legal authorities and police arrested the Kentucky doctor some blocks away from the hospital.

A grave case of medical ethics violation

Ruth Ann Childers, the spokesperson of the Baptist Health Hospital revealed that the surgeon had not started the procedure when he was confronted due to his alleged drunken state.

"Patient safety is always our number one concern, every day. We take these things very seriously and it will be thoroughly investigated," said Childers, reports New York Post.

According to latest updates, Dr. Gerstle's privileges at Baptist Health Lexington have been suspended and he will not be eligible for medical practice until the investigation is over. Incidentally, Gerstle is not technically an employee in the hospital. He used to visit Baptist Health for performing surgical procedures in times of need.

However, Theodore Gerstle is the only Harvard-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon in Lexington. He holds a Bachelors Degree from the United States Military Academy, West Point.

According to the surgical practice's website, Gerstle works as a physician at Lexington Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and he is specialized in treating migraine headaches. The website states that Gerstle is also an expert in performing surgical procedures like facial rejuvenation, breast surgery, and other reconstructive surgeries.

The police have charged Gerstle with public intoxication, and the doctor is now being held at the Fayette County jail.