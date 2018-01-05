Dogs are known to be faithful to their masters to the extent that they can sacrifice their own lives. This recent incident is no different. A 36-year-old southern Minnesota woman is now facing felony charges after allegedly destroying an Uber driver's cell phone, kicking the windshield and finally commanding her dog to "kill" the police officer who responded to the wreckage.

The accused, named Mary Kathryn Boettcher intervened in the legal procedures and has been charged with fourth-degree assault against the officer. She has also been charged with first-degree damage to property, reports Blue Earth County.

The incident took place on the night of December 30. As per the police report, the cab driver called 911 after his passenger kicked out the windshield and damaged his cell phone before rushing into a home. The woman apparently was intoxicated and "freaked out" as soon as the cab driver got closer to her house. Officers responded swiftly and headed to the woman's house. Reportedly, she refused to interact with the officers and ordered her dog to "kill" him when the officer stuck his foot in the door to stop Boettcher from shutting it on him. The dog held on to the officer's legs and left the officer with five wounds. Unfortunately, both of them tumbled down and fell in the front yard. The accused eventually was handcuffed and the dog was brought under control. The dog weighed between 25 to 30 pounds.

Boettcher might be jailed and might receive a fine of more than $10,000 if proven guilty.

This is not the first incident of its kind, there have been similar incidents before where a master ordered his dog to attack a second person. In 2016, a Florida man was bitten by his pit bull after he ordered his dog to attack the cops. Yes, his plans did backfire. A man in Montreal, in the same year, ordered a pit bull to attack his wife when the couple was arguing. The woman had to be taken to the hospital.

In 2015, a woman in Bronx ordered her pit bull to attack a man with whom she was arguing.