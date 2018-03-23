Indianapolis medics have reported that some people taking overdosage of a drug laced with a bug spray, caused a "zombie"-like reaction among them.

It may sound like a zombie movie plot but the truth is IFD Captain Chris Major claimed that they also described it "as being like a zombie."

CBS affiliate WTTV reported that the drug is called KD. It is a combination of either marijuana, tobacco or spice doused in heavy-duty bug spray such as Raid.

Medics discovered a man from the grass near the east side intersection, who was facing breathing difficulties, as he consumed the street drug KD.

Chris mentioned that the consumers become slow and lethargic, "a lot of drooling and a loss of function. We find them with their clothes off, eating the grass, pulling dirt out of the ground and trying to put it in their mouth."

He also said that they found dead people, holding the drug in their hand and "that is how fast it has an effect on them."

Chris's team at IFD Station 27 found dozens of overdose cases in one day.

"They do not know what is in this stuff or who has made it so they are all taking chance. Which for some reason they are willing to do because we get the same people using over and over again," Chris said.

In 2017, the IFD Station 27 had almost 5,100 runs. But Chris said the fire crew can only help those affected people by checking their blood pressure and wait until an ambulance arrives."We send them off to the hospital to get checked out and within two hours they may be back out there on the street doing it again. We have had the same person multiple times in one day."

Apart from KD, usually most of the drugs affect the brain's "reward circuit" by flooding it with the chemical messenger dopamine. Such chemical actually helps the body to feel pleasure and motivates a person to repeat behaviours needed to thrive.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) stated that such overstimulation, after consuming drug makes people "high" and pressurise people to take it again and again.

A long-term consumption of drugs could change the chemical system of the brain, including circuits. It also affects some functions, such as,

Learning

Judgement

Decision-making

Stress

Memory

Behaviour

There are many people who overlook such harmful effects of consuming drugs and continue to take them, which is the sign of the addiction.