Only physical exercise, green tea and a balanced food habit might not be enough to help you live longer. A new study claims that apart from all these healthy habits, alcohol consumption can boost your life expectancy.

At the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), a study was presented that stated people who live to 90 or older consume alcohol moderately.

While according to one study carried out by Cambridge University, alcohol can damage the DNA of stem cells and increase the risk of developing several types of cancer, including several effects on central nervous system, Neurologist Claudia Kawas and her team at the University of California has said the opposite and claimed that the so-called unhealthy habit can help people to live long.

The team of the scientists have been studying the habits of those people who survived till 90 or above. The lead author Kawas said that she proceeded with a survey on old people about their dietary habits, medical history and daily activities. Later she received information on the basic habits of 1,700 people between the ages of 90-99.

According to The Independent, Kawas mentioned during the last week's AAAS meeting that if a person drinks two glasses of beer or wine every day, it will help them to decrease the risk of dying by 18 percent.

At the conference, Kawas said, "I have no explanation for it, but I do firmly believe that modest drinking improves longevity."

Since it is a study, it needs more strong evidence to prove that what the new findings have claimed, is nothing but the gospel truth.

However, to support this study there is another research done by University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC), which claimed that little alcohol consumption may help to clean brain effectively.

According to their findings, moderate alcohol consumption will reduce inflammation in the brain, decreases the toxic level, including beta-amyloid and tau proteins associated with the trigger of neuron-related diseases like Alzheimer's.

On the other hand, another study has claimed that alcohol is the biggest risk factor for the onset of all types of dementia, especially early-onset dementia. This research included over one million adults, who were diagnosed with dementia in France.

The co-author of this study Jurgen Rehm of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Toronto, Canada said, "The findings indicate that heavy drinking and alcohol use disorders are the most important risk factors for dementia, and especially important for those types of dementia which start before age 65, and which lead to premature deaths."