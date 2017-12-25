Big Bang's G Dragon and Taeyang are likely to enlist in the military in early 2018. The boy band's agency YG Entertainment has confirmed that both the members will be receiving their notice letters in 2018 and they will begin the service soon. Taeyang is currently preparing for his wedding with long-time girlfriend Min Hyo Rin. The couple is likely to enter the wedlock in February 2018.

Meanwhile, there is a widespread speculation that though other members Daesung and Seungri have time for their enlistment, they are likely to begin their military duties along with Dragon and Taeyang considering the future of their band. Already, one of its member T.O.P has entangled in a drug controversy and is been servicing as a public service worker.

On the career front, Big Bang will be holding special year-end concerts for fans at the Gocheok Sky Dome from December 30-31 (Sans T.O.P). Titled "Big Bang 2017 Concert in Seoul," this will be the boys' first concert since they complete 10 years in the industry. At the recently held Tokyo Dome, both Dragon and Taeyang bid adieu to their fans. They said that they are sad as they won't be able to see fans for a while (hitting at the upcoming enlistment).

The boys last performed together to promote their last album, "Fxxxk It". This was the boy group's last album together due to T.O.P's military enlistment. It also garnered 100 million hits on YouTube within a short span. The five-membered band consisting of G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, Daesung and Seungri, has been a runaway hit ever since their debut in 2006. They became the only KPop to be featured in American business magazine Forbes' list of top-earning celebrities under the age of 30. Interestingly, the band was placed 54th on Forbes' "Celebrity 100" in 2016.