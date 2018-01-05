From a one-stop messenger app to Wi-Fi password displayer, Apple puts these 15 iOS apps on sale today. IBTimes Singapore has also found some pricey iOS apps on the App Store that you can download for free, and at the end of this list are three US$10 apps that can be very useful to professionals like social media marketers, engineers or architects or anyone who can find use in them.

Note-Ify Notes ( US$0.99 )

Note-Ify Notes is a simple and convenient note-taking app. It organises your notes, ideas, shopping lists, tasks and different reference information. Download Note-Ify Notes for iOS from the App Store.

Simpler Pro ( US$0.9 9)

Simpler Pro is a completely redesigned contacts app that makes your address book light, smart and user-friendly. Download Simpler Pro for iOS from the App Store.

Radio Alarm for Apple Music ( US$0.99 )

A first of its kind companion app to Apple Music, wake up to something new...but tailored each morning. With Radio Alarm and an Apple Music subscription, the adventure of the morning awaits your ears. Download Radio Alarm for Apple Music from the App Store.

Map for Contacts ( US$0.99 )

Map for Contacts lets you know which address book contacts' addresses are closest to an address or to your current location and shows them on a map or in a list view. Download Map for Contact for iOS from the App Store.

BoomBar ( US$0.99 )

BoomBar is a forward-thinking application aim to record barcodes or QR codes from various cards used in people's daily life and save them into different categories. Download BoomBar for iOS from the App Store.

WiFi Password Displayer ( US$0.99 )

WiFi Password Displayer shows to you the password of free Wi-Fi hotspots within your reach. Download WiFi Password Displayer for iOS from the App Store.

Envoy Messenger ( US$0.99 )

Envoy Messenger is an all-in-one messenger app for WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Telegram for your iPad. Download Envoy Messenger for iOS from the App Store.

Minibudget Pro ( US$1.99 )

Minibudget is a simple account book as a household budget, subtract the expenses from the budget. It can also be used to build plans, manage budget or travel expenses. Download Minibudget Pro for iOS from the App Store.

Moving Nomads ( US$1.99 )

Moving Nomads helps you find the best WiFi cafes, co-working spaces, SIM cards and connects you with other digital nomads. Download Moving Nomads for iOS from the App Store.

Balanced Scorecard ( US$2.99 )

Balanced Scorecard allows you to control the success of your business strategy each month through the measurement of most important indicators. Download Balanced Scorecard for iOS from the App Store.

RexFit ( US$2.99 )

RexFit has more than 100 exercises with a description of the implementation, tips and recommendations for implementation. Download RexFit for iOS from the App Store.

FilesOnTree ( US$4.99 )

FilesOnTree is a file manager similar to Windows Explorer. Download FilesOnTree for iOS from the App Store.

JotBear ( US$9.99 )

JotBear is the easiest and most complex social media management tool that allows you to share and schedule posts on your Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and other social media accounts from one dashboard. Download JotBear for iOS from the App Store.

PunchList ( US$9.99 )

Trusted by thousands of professionals across the globe, PunchList helps you create beautiful ready to email punch lists from any construction site. Download PunchList for iOS from the App Store.

Just Talk ( US$9.99 )

Just Talk is a simple, yet powerful voice-to-text app that allows you to convert your speech into text in a matter of seconds.

Download Just Talk for iOS from the App Store.

Enjoy your free iOS apps now!