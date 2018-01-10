The official Terrarium TV website has been taken down since the maintainer of the content streaming app wanted to avoid getting hitched with possible legal battles down the road. Fortunately, an APK is still available for download so Android device owners will be able to continue to stream new movies and TV shows seasons and episodes which is what it is known for.

As to speculations that the creator of Terrarium TV has run into legal problems, he shrugged it off, stressing there was "no cease and desist letters, no lawyers at the door, no seizing of the website involved. Ad free is not involved. It has been purely a precautionary measure". He added that the GitHub repository hosting the APK files maybe soon shut down as well.

Recently updated to version 1.9.0, the Terrarium TV Android APK brings up-to-date fixes to some errors and some additions like more GVideo links. In addition, the latest update added more Fast Server CDN links. It will also determine which links are fast and slow. As for the fixes, problems when exiting from providers and bugs and crashes have been solved, while broken providers were finally disabled for good.

The creator will be taking a break but the app will continue to receive new movies, shows, seasons and episodes in an automated manner. However, there will be no updates until he comes back.

The Terrarium TV Android APK can be downloaded from either APKMirror or Rawapk. Users have to manually install the file on their device. Any phone, tablet or TV box (Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, etc) running on an Android operating system will be able to take advantage of this app, pulling content from the public internet and stream them without the need of Kodi. In lieu, it uses an Android media player like MX or VLC to play files.