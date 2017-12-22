The Nintendo 3DS emulator app, or simply 3DS Emu, is a closed source network that allows you to run Nintendo 3DS games on your iOS and Android, as well as Windows PC. Using this app guarantees a number of minor bugs and issues.

But it should not hinder you from enjoying what this emulator app can offer. Among other things, Nintendo 3DS emulator gives you access to paid Nintendo games for free, download them with Citra, and save any ongoing game.

With its anti-aliasing features, this app delivers a more true-to-life picture quality. You only need a powerful inbuilt graphics card in your device to take advantage of this feature.

How to install Nintendo 3DS emulator app

You may begin downloading and installing 3DS Emu on your iPhone or iPad running iOs 11, iOS 11.12 or iOS 11.2 without having to jailbreak it. Just the follow the easy steps below.

Step 1: Download the Nintendo 3DS IPA file. You can get it here.

Step 2: Go to your phone's Settings > Profiles > Device Management.

Step 3: Find the associated profile for Nintendo 3DS. Select the Trust option, then tap Trust again to confirm. This will begin the sideloading process.

Step 4: Install the downloaded app.

Step 5: Load the ROMs onto the app. To do this, go to iTunes, then select your device from the navigation bar. Go to the Apps section, then File Sharing. Select Nintendo 3DS. Drag and drop the file of each game onto the box under Nintendo 3DS Documents.

Step 6: Go back to Home screen. Launch the Nintendo 3DS app. Go to Menu > ROM List. Check the games you wish to play if they are on the list now.

The Nintendo 3DS emulator can also be used on Android and Windows PC. Enjoy your emulator app now!