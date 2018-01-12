HiPStore is a great alternative to the App Store. It is home to some of the most useful free iOS apps that Apple's official store does not have. Owners of iPhone or iPad devices running on iOS 11, iOS 11.1 or iOS 11.2 can now get the app loaded without jailbreak needed.

The HiPStore app enables users to download premium apps at no cost. Its developers regularly roll out updates so users can ensure a well-performing platform. Not to mention, it has a non-complex user interface for easy navigation.

This third-party app works much like any other app stores such as TutuApp Helper App, vShare and 25P App. To install it, you only need a non-jailbroken iPhone or iPad and follow the steps below:

Step 1: Open Safari on your device and go to this page: http://www.iosemulatorspot.com/cydia-alternatives.html.

Step 2: Once the page loads, look for the iOSEmus emulator and tap on it.

Step 3: Tap Install from the profile section and then Done.

Step 4: Go to your home screen and open the iOSEmus emulator app.

Step 5: Look for the HiPStore app and tap on it to begin the installation process.

Step 6: Select Install to confirm the process.

Step 7: Navigate to Settings > General > Profiles. Tap Trust when the HipStore app opens.

Step 8: Open the app on the homepage. If you want to change the default language of the app to English, go to Menu > CaiDat > Ngonngu > English.

You can choose to install more apps available on iOSEmus.

These devices are compatible with HipStore on iOS 11 :

iPhone

iPod Touch

iPad Pro

iPad Mini

iPad Air