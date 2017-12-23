Hollywood couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, who are in India with their children Dylan Michael and Carys Zeta on a family vacation, roamed around the streets here and got excited looking at the hustle-bustle in the city.

Zeta-Jones, 48, shared a video on Instagram on Friday in which she looked excited while observing the colourful outfits.

"Excuse me, where are you," Douglas, who shot the video, asked Zeta-Jones.

"I'm in Jaipur. Welcome of to Jaipur," she said.

Zeta-Jones captioned the video: "Life in the city. The colours, the sounds, so exciting to be amongst it all".

Zeta-Jones, 48, has been sharing photographs and videos from their India holiday on Instagram.

Earlier this week, she shared a video of herself and Douglas walking hand-in-hand in front of Taj Mahal and wrote: "The Taj Mahal, today in India. Breathtaking to view and experience. It's just the ultimate love story."

She also shared a photograph of her family in front of Taj Mahal.

"At the Taj Mahal with the three other 'wonders of the world' in my life," Zeta-Jones, best known for her roles in films like "Chicago", "The Terminal" and "Broken City", wrote alongside the image.

Besides that, the Hollywood family also got to witness the wildlife in Agra.

On Wednesday, Zeta-Jones shared a video in which she and Douglas looked amazed as they saw a tiger.

"Before breakfast this morning, we watched tigers eat theirs," Zeta-Jones said.

The actress also shared that it was her "dream" to visit India.

"When you dream of visiting a country all your life, and it lives up to everything you hoped it would be," she wrote.

Douglas, 73, has appeared in films like "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest", "Wall Street", "Solitary Man" and "The American President".