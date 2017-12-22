There is a huge list of regular people who went under the knife to look like a celebrity. Now, a fan of the English football star David Beckham made it to the list after spending £20,000 on a life-threatening plastic surgery.

Even though these people have many explanations behind their activities, in this case after trying for years, the Beckham fan and a Nottingham resident Jack Johnson has failed somiserably that he is vouching against the practise now.

"I tried to take my own life because trying to look like Beckham is a full-time job and is not easy. Trying to look like Beckham nearly killed me and I don't want others to make the same mistake," Johnson said.

The 21-year-old took tan injections every month. He also did fillers for cheek, chin and lips. Johnson injected Botox into his forehead, including dental porcelain laminates or dental veneers.

Since UK has the Disability Living Allowance (DLA), which is a tax-free benefit for disabled people who need help with mobility or care costs, he used his DLA, besides borrowing money from his brother and raising other loans. Now, Johnson is struggling to clear the debt of £14,000.

Four months ago he attempted a suicide but one of his friends found him and took him to hospital. Later, he went for psychiatric session. Johnson also suffered from body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), which is a mental illness involving the obsessive focus on a perceived flaw in appearance.

When asked by Mirror, Johnson said, "I obviously don't blame David Beckham, it's not his fault. I was trying desperately to look like him and it nearly cost me my life...I feel like I'm in the best place ever now - and I really don't want anybody to go through what I have. Nobody should ever aspire to look like celebrities to that extent, and I'm an example of that. You need to just be yourself."

Like Johnson, there are many people, who became famous after the plastic surgery. Here is the list of few individuals who turned from ordinary to extraordinary.

Mikki Jay: Michael Jackson

Nileen Namita: Queen Nefertiti

Claire Louise Leeson: Kim Kardashian

Donna 'Marie' Trego: Lady Gaga

Jordan James Parke: Kim Kardashian