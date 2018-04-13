David Meade, the self-proclaimed Christian numerologist has now kicked up another controversy saying that the 'Rapture' will be triggered on April 23, 2018, causing massive destruction all over the planet. Meade said that Nibiru alias Planet X will appear in the skies on April 23 causing natural disasters like volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and tsunamis on earth.

Is the end of the world imminent?

According to David Meade, the sun, moon, and Jupiter which supposedly represents Messiah as per biblical passages will be in Virgo on April 23, 2018.

David Meade confirmed the Doomsday date after interpreting the Biblical passage of Revelation 12:1-2. Christian believers believe that this passage describes the beginning of what is known as the Rapture, resulting in the second coming of the Christ.

"A great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet and a crown of twelve stars on her head. She was pregnant and cried out in pain as she was about to give birth," read the passage.

David Meade assured that April 23 will mark a unique once-in-a-century sign exactly as depicted in the 12th chapter of Revelation, and he considers it a time marker.

"The 12 stars at that date include the nine stars of Leo, and the three planetary alignments of Mercury, Venus and Mars – which combine to make a count of 12 stars on the head of Virgo. Thus the constellations Virgo, Leo and Serpens-Ophiuchus represent a unique once-in-a-century sign exactly as depicted in the 12th chapter of Revelation. This is our time marker," David Meade told Daily Express.

Will David Meade's words come true?

This is not the first time that David Meade is making claims of the world end. Last year, David Meade's fame shot up when he predicted that the world was going to end on September 23, 2017, as our planet collides with Nibiru, the rogue planet which is lurking on the edge of our solar system.

As September 23 went uneventfully, Meade later changed the date to October 15 and claimed that the date has triggered a seven-year tribulation period on our planet where we will witness an increased number of natural disasters.

However, now, David Meade has once again predicted a new apocalypse date, and we should wait for ten more days to know whether Meade's words will come true or not.

In the midst of these alarming claims, NASA has repeatedly debunked the claims associated with Nibiru calling it an internet hoax.