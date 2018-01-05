Christian numerologist David Meade has recently claimed that mysterious planet Nibiru, also called Planet X would cause massive loss to humanity when it hits Earth early in 2018. Last year, he predicted that Nibiru will destroy Earth that eventually gave rise to doomsday conspiracy theory.

According to Meade, the mysterious planet will cause devastating earthquakes and tsunamis due to its huge gravitational pull. The numerologist also added that he will be going 'in the dark'.

"The events of the next several months are so major that as they say in the Intel community, I'm going 'in the dark'. The events are so huge and are both supernatural and major natural cataclysms that I wish to leave it at that. It's a surprise ending. It has nothing to do with politics, nor with man, actually. It's predetermined and about to transpire. It's straight out of the Book of Revelation," Meade told Daily Star.

Meanwhile, Paul Begley, another conspiracy theorist has said that Nibiru will appear soon. "There are asteroids, meteors – it's all happening. The heavens are being shaken by some type of force, a gravitational pull. People are spotting now what looks like potentially Planet X. I have from one night three different people send me pictures of what looks like a Planet X," Daily Star quoted Begley as saying.

However, Meade believes that the human race will not wipe out completely and they will be able to rebuild after the massive destruction.

"Nibiru will only affect one third to half of the earth. Major rebuilding will be needed. It is not an extinction-level event. In fact, after these days of trouble, according to the Book of Revelation there will be 1,000 years of peace – called 'The Millennium'," Meade said.