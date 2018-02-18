Calling Iran the "greatest threat to our world", Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country will act against it "if necessary", media reported.

"This is in my judgement the greatest threat in the world. Because once armed with nuclear weapons, Iran's aggression will be unchecked and will threaten the entire world," he said at the Munich Security Conference, reported the Jerusalem Post.

Netanyahu accused Iran of "falsely denying that it sent a drone into Israeli territory" which was shot down on February 10.

Holding up a remnant of what he said was the destroyed drone, he, according to the BBC, addressed Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif directly: "Do you recognise it? You should, it's yours. Don't test us."

"You can take back a message to the tyrants of Tehran: do not test Israel's resolve."

"Israel will not allow the regime to put a noose of terror around our neck. We will act if necessary not just against Iran's proxies but against Iran itself," he warned.

