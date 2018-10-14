Film director Rory Kennedy who is the niece of late US president John F Kennedy has alleged that Donald Trump's plan to militarize space will starve NASA of funding, focus and public interest. In an exclusive talk with the Express.co.uk, Rory Kennedy also shared her disappointment in the current US presidency.

"I think there is definitely a concern – there are only so many resources that we have. I think there is not really a sense right now that there is a need for an emerging presence in space and I think we haven't done such a good job on this planet having the military play such a significant role," said Rory Kennedy.

Rory who has directed the documentary 'Above and Beyond: NASA's Journey to Tomorrow' alleged that the US president and his cabinet are ignoring problems related to human-led climate change, one of the biggest threats faced by the planet today.

During the talk, the 49-year-old also recalled the iconic Rice Stadium speech delivered by her uncle John F Kennedy in 1962. In the speech, JFK had talked about his goal of human landing on the moon. Rory argued that the US' interest in space during those times was motivated by the spirit of discovery and the urge to create a better future.

She also added that the foundation laid by John F Kennedy has played a crucial role behind the discovery of ozone layer depletion.

"I think my uncle made a number of really amazing points in that speech, where he said: 'We choose to go to the Moon. We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard because the goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills," added Rory.

'Above and Beyond: NASA's Journey to Tomorrow' directed by Rory is a documentary which will pay tribute to NASA's 60 years in space research and exploration. The documentary will cover some of NASA's remarkable achievements including moon landing, Mars exploration and a journey to the outer edge of the solar system.