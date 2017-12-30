Donald Trump, the United States President has lashed out against China for supporting North Korea in business practices. Through his official Twitter handle, Trump issued a strong warning against both the nations stating that a friendly solution to the North Korean issue will not happen if China continues helping Pyongyang.

Donald Trump expresses his displeasure

"Caught RED HANDED - very disappointed that China is allowing oil to go into North Korea. There will never be a friendly solution to the North Korea problem if this continues to happen," posted Trump.

During his Asian visit, Donald Trump has requested Chinese President Xi Jinping to cut off all the trade deals with North Korea. Amidst heavy pressures from world nations, China continued their practice of supporting North Korea, and this has compelled Donald Trump to take a strong stand on this issue.

Through this Twitter post, Trump has sent a powerful message to China, and political experts believe that a military action from the United States is imminent.

China takes pro-North Korea stand

It should be noted that Donald Trump has expressed his satisfaction after meeting the Chinese President in November. After visiting the President, Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter page that the visit was very productive on both trade and the subject of North Korea. Trump also lauded Xi Jinping stating that the Chinese President is a highly respected and powerful representative of his people.

Even after Trump's visit, China took a neutral stand on the North Korean issue, and at times, the country indirectly supported Kim Jong-un's regime.

Earlier this month, when the United States and South Korea conducted combined military drills over the Korean peninsula, China staged exercises above the Yellow and East Seas. It was for the first time that the Asian power was conducting such a military exercise in the area and political experts believed that the drills were intentionally carried out to send a message to the United States.