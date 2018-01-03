US President Donald Trump has given a befitting reply to the threat of North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, stating that he has a much bigger and powerful nuclear weapon button than Pyongyang. The US President sarcastically added that his button 'actually works'.

Verbal war escalates between Trump and Kim

Earlier, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un warned the United States during his New Year speech that he has a button on his desk capable of firing nuclear warheads to the US mainland.

"The whole territory of the U.S. is within the range of our nuclear strike and a nuclear button is always on the desk of my office and this is just a reality, not a threat," said Kim, reported the North Korean State News Agency.

The new reply from Donald Trump is expected to elevate the heat surrounding the verbal war, and the whole world is now awaiting a reply from Kim.

"North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the "Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times." Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!," posted Donald Trump on his Twitter page.

White House remains silent

During his New Year speech, Kim Jong-un has also hinted about open talks with South Korea. However, the White House has not responded to anything about the possibility of talks between North and South Korea. In his tweet, Donald Trump has not welcomed the decision of the North to launch talks with the South, and this clearly indicates the US President's displeasure over the threats posed by the North to the US in the same speech.

On the other hand, Donald Trump has sarcastically commented on Kim Jong-un's readiness to host talks with South Korea. Donald Trump took to his Twitter handle and said that the sanctions and other pressures imposed on the North have started working.

"Soldiers are dangerously fleeing to South Korea. Rocket man now wants to talk to South Korea for first time. Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not - we will see!," posted Donald Trump.