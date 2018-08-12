It has been 5 years since the Fast and Furious actor died in a fiery car crash. Paul Walker's life was made into a documentary by Paramount Network called 'I am Paul Walker' that premiered on August 11.

According to CNN, the documentary is less about the actor's career and more about him as a person. It has interviews with his family members and other stars he has worked with describing how kind Paul was a kind-hearted soul. The documentary has a biased point of view of the director as it does not show any contradictory or negative statements about him.

Director Adrian Buitenhuis has shown how Paul was as a kid, who grew up to be an 'adrenaline junkie' from which he became fascinated with high-speed racing, which incidentally was the reason for his death on November 30, 2013.

In the doc, the actor's family tells that Paul was never really interested in becoming an actor let alone becoming a big Hollywood star. All he cared about was nature and his family. His brothers Caleb and Cody, who filled his spot in the fast and Furious movie said that "He'd always say like, 'I want to be a park ranger, make $28 grand a year, and live in the wilderness."

But once he became an actor, Paul gave all he had into his films. The documentary shows his career evolving from his first ever movie Pleasantville to reaching stardom through the Fast and Furious series. The Fast and Furious star had even passed an opportunity to play Superman as he felt that role was not for him.

The one-hour documentary does not include stories from people who weren't close to him and nor did it talk about his serious relationship with Rebecca who gave birth to his daughter Meadow.

The film will give closure to his fans all over the world as it did help his family members cope with his loss by talking about him.