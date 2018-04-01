It was on November 29, 1980, that Granger Taylor, a man who was obsessed with alien theories and UFOs went missing without any traces of evidence. A handwritten note, two wills, and a self-made spaceship were the only clues left behind after the man's disappearance. And now, after 38 years after, filmmaker Stacey Jenkins is making a documentary based on the life of Granger.

An unsolved mystery

Stacey Jenkins believes that the mysterious case of Granger continues to grab the interest of alien buffs and crime enthusiasts as it still remains unsolved.

"He was a genius. But he started to imagine ... He told his friends that aliens had spoken to him, and he started to fantasize about being taken by aliens," told Stacey Jenkins to The Columbia Valley Pioneer.

Before the disappearance, Granger had talked a lot about his interstellar journey to his friends, and many times, he hinted that he will be abducted by the aliens for a space trip.

After his disappearance, a handwritten note from Granger was discovered which read, "Dear Mother and Father, I have gone away to walk aboard an alien spaceship, as recurring dreams assured a 42-month interstellar voyage to explore the vast universe, then return. I am leaving behind all my possessions to you as I will no longer require the use of any. Please use the instructions in my will as a guide to help," told journalist Tyler Hooper to News.com.au.

Anticipating his return, Granger's parents maintained his personal belongings intact which includes his bedroom, and several books mostly detailing mysteries in space like black holes, wormholes, flying saucers etc.

The last person who saw Granger before his disappearance was a hotel waitress. The waitress saw him driving away in his truck. However, the truck was discovered six years after his disappearance at Mount Prevost, a dense area of thick trees near to Granger's home.

The truck had been blown up using a dynamite, and forensic investigators revealed that the human fragments discovered from the site was Granger's.

A case of severe drug abuse?

Many of his friends later revealed Granger's habit of drug abuse in the last days of his life. He was reportedly taking acid few times a day, and it might have compelled him to went through a state of weird imagination.

"Granger, perhaps under the influence of psychedelic drugs like acid, drove up a mountain near his home and either purposely or accidentally blew himself up with dynamite," states Hooper.

Filmmaker Stacey Jenkins assured that Granger will not be treated as a nut in this movie, and instead he will be portrayed as a genius.

"We're trying to portray an intriguing kind of a Canadian, a genius, that we think other Canadians would want to know about," said Stacey.