If you like music, then there are chances that you may live longer compared to other people. A new study conducted by Patrick Fagan, an expert in behavioral science and lecturer at Goldsmiths, University of London has found that experiencing live music regularly is a key element to improve the well-being of people.

As per the study, attending a live concert for just 20 minutes will increase the participants' feeling of wellbeing by 21 percent. Other key markers in the happiness spectrum, including self-worth and closeness to others, were also increased by 25 percent as people attend live music concerts. Interestingly, mental stimulation climbed by an impressive 75 percent, which clearly indicates that evening music shows could be actually good for the listener's overall health.

However, this scientific study was commissioned by the O2, the massive music and entertainment venue. The involvement of O2 in the study has drawn scepticism and people strongly believe that this research might be a paid one to increase fortnightly gig attendance.

Adding heat to the views of sceptics, the O2 website has published the news of the research study in a very weird manner. They state that attending concerts will add up nine more years to the life of the attendees.

O2 wrote on its website, "attending a live music gig once a fortnight could have life expectancy rocketing by nine years due to its power to positively impact well-being, new scientific research reveals."

Patrick Fagan who conducted the research also revealed that people who attend music concerts regularly may live a decade more compared to others.

"Our research showcases the profound impact gigs have on feelings of health, happiness and wellbeing – with fortnightly or regular attendance being the key. Combining all of our findings with O2's research, we arrive at a prescription of a gig a fortnight which could pave the way for almost a decade more years of life," said Fagan.