There are people who are planning to get pregnant and start a new journey of life. But the road will be bumpy and full of obstacles if people don't follow some basic and important rules while planning their family.

Women who wanted to conceive have to avoid drinking soda or sugar-sweetened beverages, as intake of one or more such drinks a day could decrease the chances of conceiving. According to a study, researchers claimed that both the partners should stop having such things to avoid complications in pregnancy.

The recent study has showcased that both female and male intake of sugar-sweetened beverages was associated with 20 percent reduced fecundability, which is the average monthly probability of conception.

At least one soda per day has 25 percent lower fecundability in a female body, while the case of a male, the consumption was associated with 33 percent lower fecundability.

According to IANS, the lead researcher of the study Elizabeth Hatch, who works as a professor at the Boston University School of Public Health "We found positive associations between intake of sugar-sweetened beverages and lower fertility, which was consistent after controlling for many other factors, including obesity, caffeine intake, alcohol, smoking, and overall diet quality."

"Couples planning a pregnancy might consider limiting their consumption of these beverages, especially because they are also related to other adverse health effects," Hatch further added in a paper published in the journal Epidemiology.

Intake of energy drinks was related to even larger reductions in fertility, although the results were based on small numbers of consumers. Little association was found between intake of fruit juice or diet soda and fertility.

Previous studies have linked the consumption of these beverages to weight gain, Type 2 diabetes, early menstruation and poor semen quality.

The research team surveyed 3,828 women aged 21 to 45 living in the US or Canada and 1,045 of their male partners.

However, pregnancy is a complicated process and it depends on various issues also. People with different complications are now looking for IVF or In-Vitro Fertilisation process, where an egg is combined with sperm outside the body and Emma Wren Gibson, whose embryo was created through IVF is the perfect example of a medical miracle.

(With inputs from IANS)