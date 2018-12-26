Apple has caused cellular data problems in all iPhone models with iOS 12.1.1 update that was aimed at fixing just that in the latest 2018 iPhones. While it's hard to resist overlooking the irony here, not all iPhones might be affected by the issue, but several users are complaining that the update has rendered their phones useless.

Apple released iOS 12.1.2 last week. The changelog included bug fixes to eSIM activation for iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS and iPhone XR phones alongside addressing cellular connectivity issue for the new iPhones in Turkey. Looking at user complaints, Apple seemed to have caused more harm than good.

Apple iPhone users who upgraded to iOS 12.1.2 are now reporting that the mobile data services are not operational. According to Forbes, the issue appears to be affecting all iPhone models across all continents, including North America, Europe and Asia.

It's worth pointing out that we haven't faced any cellular data problems to the point where mobile internet goes off completely on our iPhone XS Max. We also checked with peers with older iPhone models (iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone X) for similar problems, who reported no such issue besides experiencing slow or poor data connection ever since the upgrade.

It's not clear as to how widespread the problem is, but Apple has chosen to remain mum on the matter despite mounting complaints on Twitter and support forums. Sadly, there is no temporary workaround that could fix the issue as well, which leaves affected users with only one choice – use Wi-Fi or wait for the next iOS 12.1.3 update.

