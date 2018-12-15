'Produce 101-Season 1' fame DJ Maximite has received a fine of 3 million won (approx $2,600) from the court for assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Presiding judge Jo Ah Ra of the Seoul Central District Court gave the sentence on December 12.

DJ Maximite was charged for assaulting his ex-girlfriend earlier on September 2017 causing physical harm following a heated argument which resulted in her hospitalisation for two weeks.

Earlier in December, the Seoul Central District Court slapped a suspended sentenced to DJ Maximite amounting to 2 years and 6 months of penal servitude for a 3-year probation failing which he will be imprisoned without bail. DJ Maximite was also charged in October 2016 for purchasing five sheets of LSD and was indicted the following month for using two sheets at his Gangnam residence. The DJ has also been charged for smoking marijuana at his home last December.

Further to various drug issues and assault charges, DJ Maximite released an official apology through his agency in May 2018 stating his actions to be foolish and disruptive to the society. He further stated that after extensive analysis of the current situation, he feels ashamed for his actions.

DJ Maximite is known for his hit "Produce 101" theme song "Pick Me" which became an instant rage among youngsters.