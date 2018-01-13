Sony Interactive Entertainment in Singapore has finally started since Friday, when the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT opened beta test for the PlayStation 4. Alongside is the revelation of developer Square Enix's revelation of the game's final trailer.

Beginning January 12 to 22, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT players will be able to experience select modes from the full version of the title. The story mode will let players experience additional battles with the warriors.

Also read: Dark Souls Remastered coming to Nintendo Switch in May 2018

The single-player mode allows players to enhance their skills against the AI. Finally, the online mode will let them play the Ranked Match. During the open beta test, playable characters will be different for each turn.

The developer urges players to take note of the ending time of the test. Here are the complete details of the schedule:

Friday, January 12, 10 pm SGT - Tuesday, January 16, 5 am SGT

Tuesday, January 16, 6 am SGT - Friday, January 19, 5 am SGT

Friday, January 19, 6 am - Monday, January 22, 5 am SGT

To participate, players have to download Dissidia Final Fantasy NT open beta test from the PlayStation Store. Non-members can also join the test.