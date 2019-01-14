The Ministry of Education (MOE) has decided to take actions against an Instagram account, called SgJCBabes, which was created in 2017, and posts pictures of female students from the junior college in uniform, including lewd captions.

SgJCBabes was customized as a private page, which had almost 2000 followers and 13 posts. When IBTimes Singapore searched the details of the page on Instagram, it showed "Sorry, this page isn't available."

As per the reports, the page not only encouraged the followers to make disturbing comments on a picture, those improper comments were also highlighted on its Instastories.

In December 2018, the page moved to a new account, which had more than 200 followers and 28 posts until last week.

The posts mostly included photos that showed female students, aged between 16 and 18, in school sports days or at birthday parties. The page also showed several aggressive sexual comments on the photos of those girls.

After MOE was alerted to the case, a spokesperson told The New Paper that the authority is aware of the disturbing Instagram page and the officials have shared the information with Facebook, which owns the Instagram platform.

In addition, the spokesperson said, "We will continue to monitor and work with relevant ministries and agencies to take action against such sites.

"As part of Cyber Wellness education, students are advised to refrain from revealing personal information online. They are also warned to be mindful of the privacy settings for their social media accounts and to report all incidents where their photographs are misused.

"Schools also engage parents as partners in educating their children to be safe and discerning users of digital space," she further added.

As per Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao, a few days ago, after a member of the public informed the Catholic Junior College about the page, the principal said that the school would take required actions to ensure the safety and well-being of the students.

However, it should be noted that Section 509 of the Penal Code states that "Whoever, intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any word, makes any sound or gesture, or exhibits any object, intending that such word or sound shall be heard, or that such gesture or object shall be seen, by such woman, or intrudes upon the privacy of such woman, shall be punished with an imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine, or with both."