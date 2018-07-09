England saw unruly behaviour from several groups of football fans across the country after the Three Lions defeated Sweden in the quarter-final of Fifa World Cup 2018 on Saturday, July 7 in Moscow.

The fans' spirits were at an all-time high as Gareth Southgate's men became the first English team in 28 years to reach the semi-final of the quadrennial sporting spectacle. Thousands of supporters celebrated the historic win in jam-packed pubs and bars.

The streets were filled with jubilant supporters and parties continued late into the night as chants of "football's coming home" reverberated across the crowded streets of major cities, especially London.

Ambulance damaged in London

However, several instances of unruly behaviour from boozy supporters were reported. Clips of such instance circulating on social media has made the English fans a subject of ridicule on social media as it comes days after the Japanese and Senegalese fans won hearts for tidying up football stadiums in Russia.

Emergency service was disrupted in central London when a group of England fans climbed on to the roof and bonnet of an ambulance.

A woman, who was filmed jumping and dancing on the service vehicle, has been identified by the police after photos and videos of her actions were widely shared, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

London Ambulance Service took to Twitter express their disappointment at the incident and said the damaged ambulance was taken off the road.

"We're delighted with the result, but this has put a big dampener on the celebrations for us: while our officer attended a call nearby, this car was damaged in Borough High Street during the celebrations after the game - it's now off the road to be repaired," London Ambulance Service wrote.

Unruly fans a 'total disgrace'

West Yorkshire Police's Sergeant Wayne Baker echoed the thoughts of quite a few football fans when he took to Twitter and slammed the behaviour of the boozy English fans.

"When I see behaviour like this it makes me anything but proud to be English .... You are a total disgrace. As for our National Football Team ... that does make me proud to be English!"

Swedish furniture store vandalised

Meanwhile, a section of supporters barged into one of the most popular Swedish furniture stores — Ikea — in South London and vandalised the property hours after the national football team's historic win in Russia.

In videos uploaded on social media, fans were jumping on displays and can be seen throwing things around even as store operators are helplessly watching on.

Ikea UK also responded to the unruly behaviour in a composed manner as they congratulated England on their victory and even sold "fish and chips" for £1, thereby winning respect from Twitter users.

Fans in Manchester, Nottingham, and Birmingham were also seen climbing on to bus shelters and even roofs of buses and celebrating their football team's win.

Notably, England will play Croatia in the second semi-final of the World Cup on Wednesday, July 12 in Moscow. Heavyweights Belgium and France will meet in St. Petersburg the previous day.