Ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar is mulling a month-long training camp in Russia ahead of the August 18-September 2 Asian Games, her coach Bisweshwar Nandi revealed here on Saturday.

"Her rehab is over and she's doing just fine. She's now concentrating on executing the basic vaults. Let her get stable first and then she will attempt the Produnova.

"We have planned a chart for her in the build-up to the Asian Games and we are looking forward to a four-week stint in Moscow in May," Nandi told reporters on the sidelines of a felicitation function.

Since picking up a knee injury that forced her to sit out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games, Dipa has been undergoing recovery and has not competed since her historic fourth-place finish in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Dipa tore her anterior crucial ligament that required a surgery last year and she has resumed training only recently.

"The Asian Games will be tougher than the upcoming Commonwealth Games -- China and Koreans are really strong in gymnastics. Keeping all this in mind, we have drawn up her schedule. She's under the target Olympic Podium and we will train in Russia."

Meanwhile, Dipa said she is trying to attempt a new vault and has just resumed training.

"At the moment I do not want to reveal it but I can say I'm giving my best for the Asian Games. I will still take two months to be fully fit," Dipa, who will eye a maiden medal at the Asian Games, said.

The Gold Coast-bound women's artistic gymnastics squad will be led by B Aruna Reddy sans Dipa, along with Pranati Nayak and Pranati Das.

Nandi said the team is capable enough to bag a medal.

"Pranati Nayak should do well in the vault, I see her finish at least in third to fifth. I also feel Pranati Das can make the final in the beam. In the World Cup (in Melbourne recently), Aruna Reddy's bronze medal has also given a ray of hope."

"You cannot guarantee a medal in gymnastics. It is full of uncertainties, one bad landing and you may ruin your chances. But I can say we are hopeful," Nandi added.

Dipa and her coach were made brand ambassadors of the Bengal Baseball Association here.

(IANS)