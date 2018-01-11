Coca-Cola Company has come-up with four new flavors for its no-calorie Diet Coke beverage to attract millennials in North America.

Apart from the classic version of the Diet Coke, the beverage will also be available in flavours including Diet Coke Ginger Lime, Diet Coke Feisty Cherry, Diet Coke Zesty Blood Orange and Diet Coke Twisted Mango, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Throughout this relaunch journey, we wanted to be bold, think differently and be innovative in our approach. And most importantly, we wanted to stay true to the essence of Diet Coke while recasting the brand for a new generation," said Rafael Acevedo, Coca-Cola North America's group director for Diet Coke.

"Millennials are now thirstier than ever for adventures and new experiences, and we want to be right by their side."

The announcement comes as global beverage industry grapples with sluggish demand for fizzy soft drinks as more and more health conscious consumers opt for natural drinks to lower calorie intake.

The company said it spoke to more than 10,000 people from across the country to get their ideas and inputs on potential flavor extensions, packaging updates and more.

Through these insights, Coca-Cola landed on four flavors that received the most positive consumer responses.

Diet Coke and the new flavors will be packaged in sleek 12-oz. cans and sold as on-the-go singles and in eight-packs.

Diet Coke also will continue to be offered in all existing package sizes, such as standard 12-oz. cans, mini cans, glass bottles and more.

All new packaging and flavors hit store shelves this month.