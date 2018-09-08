Argentine legend Diego Maradona is the new manager of Mexican second division club Dorados de Sinaloa. This is Maradona's fifth managerial role, with the last one being Fujairah in the UAE second division between 2017 and 2018.

The Argentine replaces Francisco Gamez as the manager of Dorados de Sinaloa after the Mexican club just won one game of the five they have played so far in the Mexican second division. They are currently placed in 13th place in a league which has 15 teams.

The club was founded in 2003 and promoted to Mexico's first division after just one year, Liga MX. The club was, however, relegated the very next year. They won their second promotion in the 2015 season but were once again relegated with just three wins in 17 games.

Several big names have played for the club, including current Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, who ended his career playing one season at the Mexican club in 2006. Mexican greats, Cuauhtémoc Blanco and Jared Borgetti have also represented the club.

Meanwhile, Maradonahasn't had great success as a manager which also included a spell as the Argentina national team manager between 2008 and 2010. The Argentine great has been in the news for all the wrong reasons and his last high-profile appearance was during the 2018 World Cup, where he had to be escorted out of the stadium after passing out. The world cup winner was also caught on camera sitting on top of a car and exposing his chest this past week.

The Sinaloa region in Mexico is known for drug trafficking, with the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most powerful drug cartels in the country. Twitter had a field day after the announcement of Maradona's appointment, considering his prior history with drugs.