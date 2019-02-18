Cressida Bonas has been with Prince Harry for two years, from 2012 and 2014. They were going pretty strong and the relationship was on the verge of reaching a stable point, with both the parties deciding to tie the knot until she saw Prince William and Kate Middleton travel around New Zealand and Australia with their eight-month-old son.

Katie Nicholl, author of 'Harry: Life, Loss and Love' has revealed that the British actress was spooked when she saw the press coverage and the hype over the Royal Couple's visit. That was supposedly her "wake up call" realising the life she would have had if she stayed with Prince Harry.

"There was no way she wanted that sort of attention and she told Harry so," the author writes. The author claims that the Prince did not want her to leave as he was "in love with her."

"He tried to convince her they could make it work, but Cressida's mind was made up," she wrote but she had already made up her mind. "Twice (Harry) had been left heartbroken because the women he had fallen in love with didn't want to share the life he had been born into," referring to his ex Chelsy Davy, who also decided the life of a royal bride "was not for her," Kathy added.

But, things didn't go stale between the two. Cressida got an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding last year. And at the wedding, Cressida revealed that the biggest difficulty she had to face was choosing the right hat.

Currently, Cressida is dating surveyor Harry Wentworth-Stanley. Recently, she celebrated her 29th birthday and on that occasion, she posted a celebratory video on Instagram.