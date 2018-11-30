A tabloid has come up with explosive claims that Nicole Kidman recently sent Keith Urban to rehab when he had a relapse of his alcohol addiction. The Lion star apparently helped the country crooner get his life back on track, again.

According to a report in New Idea, Urban "came close to a breakdown" earlier this year but Kidman managed to stage an intervention and got him out of it. A suspicious source said: "Keith's been through a rough few months. After he and Nicole hit a rocky patch, he came close to relapsing and spent two weeks at a rehab facility."

"Nicole was his rock through it all, and despite the hurdles they were facing in their marriage, she put it all to the side and stuck by him – ensuring he got all the help he needed to battle with his past demons," the insider said, adding, that the Oscar winning actress "even moved a life coach into their home to work with him and help him mentally prepare for his tour."

However, Gossip Cop debunked the report and revealed there is no truth to the story.

Meanwhile, Urban had previously opened up about how getting sober 12 years ago with Kidman's help became a major turning point in his life. He told Rolling Stone: "It's something I needed because I'm alcoholically wired. I wish I'd gotten sober many years earlier than I did, but it is what it is."

"I knew I wasn't at my full potential, and that's what was starting to get to me. I was enslaved ... I was living a very, very small life," he shared.

Adding on, in another interview with Rolling Stone back in 2016, Urban talked about the deep depression he was in while using coke and Ecstasy.

He confessed: "I didn't seem able to stop. There was no stopping this time. I'd go to sleep, wake up a couple of hours later, go at it again, drinking to take the edge off. I remember thinking, 'I'm probably not going to make it until tomorrow.' And then I thought, 'Fuck it. I really don't care. It'll be a relief to not have to. I'll take an Ambien and at some point I'll pass.' I was taking everything. I remember thinking, 'Oh, good, this is the end of it, yahoo.' I was quite happy about it."

Finally, it was Kidman who pulled him out of his addiction. He stated: "I was spiritually awoken with her. I use the expression 'I was born into her,' and that's how I feel. And for the first time in my life, I could shake off the shackles of addiction."