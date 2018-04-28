NASA has been searching extraterrestrial life in outer space for many years, and until now, they have not found any solid evidence of alien existence. On April 05, 2018, NASA revealed that they had found something strange on the surface of Mars.

"Scientists are debating the origin of these peculiar relics on the surface of Mars," tweeted NASA.

As soon as his tweet went online, conspiracy theorists jumped to the conclusion that the space agency had committed an unintentional admittance of alien life by using the word ''relic'' in its tweet.

Graham Maple, who runs YouTube channel Conspiracy Depot said that the word relic means an object surviving from an earlier time, or of historical interest. The conspiracy theorist argues that NASA scientists have found proofs of an alien civilization on Mars, and that is why they have used the word ''relic'' in their tweet.

"I've looked at the formations several times and they do look quite strange. But the lines look really balanced and almost too perfect to be natural. Maybe NASA found some structures of proof of previous civilizations," said Maple in his video.

This is not the first time that strange anomalies are found in pictures released by NASA. From an alien skull to a spherical ball, conspiracy theorists have found various suspicious things in Martian images, and they strongly believe that Mars was once home to an alien civilization.

A month ago, Barry DiGregorio, an astrobiologist and an honorary research fellow at the University of Buckingham has blamed NASA for covering up the existence of alien life on Mars. The astrobiologist revealed that he has found the evidence of alien footprints on Mars, and he believes that these traces or fossils were left by living beings which roamed across the red planet in the past.

"NASA has turned its back on trying to get the data on this. The order came down from NASA HQ that they should move the rover on to the next point. They didn't feel it was important enough to look at, I thought that was very odd, despite the fact a gale crater was host to probably a series of lakes for billions and billions of years. Crystals don't add up. Crystals don't branch or twist. We're talking about something that might have been equivalent to the Ordovician period on Earth," said Barry DiGregorio, Daily Galaxy reports.