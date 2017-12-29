Bono, from the Irish rock band U2, has expressed his views on today's music scene by terming it "girly" and saying that it lacks the rage that is essential for making rock-n-roll music. Although he admits that being girly is not that bad, he regrets the fact that the only place to show "young male anger" nowadays is hip-hop.

Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, has also said that he joins his son Elijah in the belief that the rock and roll genre will return to the forefront very soon with a huge revolution. Whether it is through guitars or drums, it is essential to express the anger that often comes in our teenage.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the U2 singer explained, "When I was 16, I had a lot of anger in me. You need to find a place for it and for guitars, whether it is with a drum machine – I don't care." He gave examples of some great rock-n-roll bands like The Who, Pearl Jam and Eddie, who he says have the rage that is crucial to shine in the hardcore genre.

After U2 was feared of losing touch with the current generation, they put their music out on platforms like iTunes and Spotify, which Bono believes has helped them in a positive way. "The Apple experiment really helped [to connect with younger audiences]," he says. "And as we go ahead with this album, we are on the radio – it's amazing. I can't think of another artist in their fifties who is on the radio. On mainstream radio. Can you think of any?"

Apart from talking about the music scene, Bono mentioned about a near-death experience that he had recently, although he refused to divulge any information about it. He feels he is lucky to have escaped all the fan frenzy and speculation about his condition by keeping it private.

"People have these extinction events in their lives; it could be psychological or it could be physical. And, yes, it was physical for me, but I think I have spared myself all that soap opera," the legend said in the interview.

He stated that another reason not to talk about his escape from death is respect for people who were less fortunate. By talking about it, according to him, "You demean all the people who, you know never made it through that or couldn't get health care!"