Dhanush, the multi-talented personality in the Indian film industry has already proved his mettle in various areas of filmmaking including acting, direction, singing, and songwriting. The National Award winning actor's directorial debut 'Power Pandi' was a critical success, and now, Dhanush is reportedly gearing up with his second movie as a director.

Dhanush aiming to make it special in his second film

According to close sources to the project, this movie will feature Dhanush in the role of a differently abled person. Dhanush's character in this film will be deaf and mute, and it reportedly has all the challenges demanded to exploit the actor in him. Apart from Dhanush, the film may also feature a big star from Tollywood, and as per reports, the makers are quite keen to rope in Chiranjeevi or Nagarjuna for this flick. An official confirmation in this regard will be made soon.

This upcoming project will be bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films.

This is not the first time that Dhanush is taking up the role of a physically and mentally challenged person. In 'Kadhal Kondain', Dhanush portrayed the character of an introvert youth who falls in love with his college mate. The actor enacted the tough character with finesse, and it fetched him the Filmfare award nomination in the 'Best Actor' category.

Later, in the Bollywood movie 'Shamitabh', Dhanush played the character of a mute young man who became obsessed with the world of cinema.

Both these films were critically acclaimed for Dhanush's performance, and audiences expect the same magic from the actor in this upcoming project too.

Dhanush fans awaiting four promising releases

Dhanush's latest release 'Velaiilla Pattadhari 2' was a moderate success at the box-office even though it hit the theaters with huge pre-release hype.

Now, Dhanush fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming flick, 'Enai Nokki Payum Thotta' which is being directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The first look teasers and songs of the movie were well received by the audiences, and it has raised the overall hype surrounding the project.

Other upcoming movies of Dhanush are 'Vada Chennai' and 'Maari 2' directed by Vetrimaran and Balaji Mohan respectively. In the meantime, the post-production works of Dhanush's Hollywood movie 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir' is progressing steadily. The first look poster and teaser of this Ken Scott directorial were released today to positive reviews.