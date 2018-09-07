ABC's political drama, Designated Survivor has been picked up by Netflix for a ten-episode season.

The show was earlier cancelled by ABC in May and fans across the world were devastated by this news. They even signed a petition to Netflix asking them to take it up. Netflix came to the rescue and saved the show from ending abruptly.

This time the series will be released as a global Netflix original which means US and Canada will be able to stream the first two season. The new season will start filming later this year and the release date is said to be next year.

Kiefer Sutherland, announced on Wednesday, "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to play President Kirkman for season 3 of 'Designated Survivor' with Netflix, eOne and Neal Baer."

"I believe this format will allow us to continue to delve deeply into storylines and issues concerning the American electorate that was not previously possible," he told People magazine.

Netflix VP of Content Bela Bajaria said, "Timely and gripping, Designated Survivor has quickened the pulses of our Netflix members outside the US and Canada in its first two seasons. The international audience for the show drove our interest to bring the show to the world as a Netflix original for its third season and we are excited to bring the first 2 seasons to our US and Canadian members as well."

The first two seasons of DS showed Kirkman becoming the President of the US without being elected as an explosion kills everyone in the line of succession. The series shows how he tackles the toughest of situations to keep the country safe and well-functioning.

Season 3 will show an election with Kirkman campaigning to be elected by the people to serve as their President once more. The show will take up current political issues like 'fake news' and so on.

Kal Penn, who plays the role of Seth shared his excitement on Twitter.