'The Descendants of the star' beloved pair Jin Goo and Kim Ji Won who played the roles of Dae Young and Myung Ju couple are soon to return on screen together in a new drama series 'Mr.Sunshine'.

The upcoming drama 'Mr.Sunshine' is written by the talented TV writer behind hits like Descendants of the Sun, Goblin and many more.

The production house of the drama has not revealed any specific details yet but sources have reported that Jin Goo and Kim Ji Won will have cameo roles in the new show.

Mr. Sunshine is already anticipated by fans due to the star cast members which include Lee Byung Hyun and Kim Tae Ri. And we are sure that the participation of the Sun's couple will add more excitement to the show.

The series will be directed by lee Eung Bok who also happened to direct hit dramas like 'Descendants of the Sun' and 'Goblin'

Jin Goo and Ji Won received lots of love and attention for their roles in 'Descendants of the Sun' and we believe they will truly shine again in 'Mr.Sunshine'.

The drama is expected to do pretty well with all the big stars coming together on screen.

tVN's 'Mr Sunshite' is set to release soon in the beginning of the year.

Stay tuned for more updates.