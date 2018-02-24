Deportivo La Coruna had to settle for a goalless draw here against Espanyol in a La Liga match that saw the home side hit the post twice and fail to convert on a penalty.

Deportivo, winless in their last 10 matches, remain in the La Liga drop zone, 10 points from safety after 25 matches after the goalless draw at A Coruña's Riazor stadium on Friday, reports Efe.

For Espanyol, it was their four straight draw and seventh consecutive game without a victory, but they remain fairly comfortable in the 15th spot, with 28 points.

The hosts, in their second outing under new coach Clarence Seedorf, tried to set a tone for the contest with an early onslaught that forced Espanyol keeper Diego Lopez to make a stop inside the first minute on a strike from distance by Pedro Mosquera.

Espanyol got their first chance in the 24th minute, when Esteban Granero's cross found Leo Baptistao unmarked at the far post only for the striker to send the ball over the cross-bar.

Unable to play out from the back, Deportivo came to rely on deep balls from keeper Ruben Martinez that almost invariably ceded possession to Espanyol.

The home side fared better on the counter and would have taken the lead before the half-hour mark if Fede Cartabia's shot after a Depor takeaway hadn't bounced off the post.

Minutes later, another steal set up a deep pass by Mosquera to Florin Andone, who sent the ball just wide of the Espanyol net.

But Deportivo's golden opportunity came in the 63rd minute, as Granero fouled Lucas Perez in the box and the referee awarded a penalty.

Perez took the shot himself, but Lopez guessed right and was in a position to make the stop.

In the closing minutes, Andone hit the post and the Espanyol keeper thwarted attempts by Perez and Juanfran.

