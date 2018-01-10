Dell has recently introduced two new laptops in conjunction with a few other devices at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The new generation of XPS 13 and the XPS 15 2-in-1 convertible differs in many ways than one.

As the smaller option, the XPS 13 (2018) exceeds expectations with its thinner, lighter and more compact design. Bearing a beautifully designed InfinityEdge 4K screen, it also dazzles in rose gold with alpine white woven glass fibre interior as an addition to silver and black.

The machine's portability added to the eighth-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor makes a suitable choice for dedicated professionals who lug their machine everywhere they go.

The XPS 15 2-in-1, on the other hand, is dubbed as the most powerful of its kind. It is powered by eighth generation Intel Core processors with discrete Radeon RX Vega M graphics horsepower to run content creation apps, process large files and even play AAA games

It caters to both hobbyists and professional creators with its sleek design and excellent performance. As the bigger yet thin laptop that turns into a tablet, it's impressive to know that this device also features an InfinityEdge 4K Ultra HD touchscreen, pen and a maglev keyboard.

Consumers have the option to configure the capacity of XPS 13 and XPS 15 based on their personal needs, choosing between 8 or 16 gigabytes of RAM, a 1080-pixel or 4K display and a 128 gigabytes to 1 terabyte of SSD. XPS 13 price starts at US$999.999 while XPS 15 price starts at US$1,299.99.

Dell XPS 13 (2018) will be available in Singapore in January 2018 while the XPS 15 2-in-1 release date is yet to be announced.

"At Dell, innovation never sleeps. We're passionate about creating technology that expands the boundaries of what's possible," says Sam Burd, Dell president at Client Solutions Group.

"With Dell, the incredible product design you see on the outside makes for gorgeous machines, but one of our most striking advantages comes from the innovation within. Beauty and brawn lurk beneath those beautiful exteriors, revolutionising and redefining personal computing, and giving people experiences they want – and some they've never dreamed possible."