As the fear of world end on April 23 escalated, Christian numerologist David Meade has made it clear that the world will not end on April 23, 2018. Instead, he said that the world's end will happen between May and December 2018, when rogue planet Nibiru will hit earth with its full fury.

According to Meade, theories surrounding the world end on April 23 are fake, but he strongly assures that the rapture is inevitable.

"The Book of Revelation states that men will approach Armageddon on horseback. Nibiru is here and the earth will be prepared for the next event on its calendar. That's all in the Book of Revelation, too," said Meade, Express UK reports.

Meade has made it clear that after the rapture, the world will go through a seven-year tribulation period, followed by thousand years of peace and prosperity. After all these events, planet earth will face the inevitable end.

As David Meade is continuously deviating from his words regarding world end, many conspiracy theorists who believe in Nibiru have started claiming that Meade's words cannot be considered trustworthy.

It was in September 2017 that Meade initially predicted the world end. The numerologist, after analyzing Biblical prophecies claimed that Nibiru will hit the earth on September 23 causing massive destructions everywhere. However, the day went uneventfully, and later he changed the doomsday date to October 15, 2017.

In an exclusive interview with IB Times Singapore, David Meade had revealed that the world end was triggered on October 15, 2017, and humans are now going through a seven-year tribulation period. However, Meade's predictions went wrong again, and now, he is making claims of an imminent end of the world between May and December 2018.

As David Meade has been making outlandish world end predictions for the past couple of years, skeptics have started questioning his gimmicks which they attributed to increase the sale of his book 'Planet X-The Arrival'.