Deepika Padukone is the only Indian actress to feature in the Time 100 Influential People in the World, sharing space with names like Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig and Lena Waithe.

In the Time magazine, international star Vin Diesel, Deepika's co-star in her Hollywood debut "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" has penned words of appreciation for her.

"Making that movie, Deepika took committed to a whole other level. That's who she is as a performer. She wants the whole movie to shine, which is a rare thing.

"Anyone could talk about how beautiful she is, and anyone could tell you about her unmatched comedic timing. But she isn't just a star. She's an actor's actor, dedicated to the craft," Diesel wrote.

Deepika scored a success at the box office this year with the epic drama "Padmaavat" in which she played the title role.

One of the highest paid actors of Indian cinema today, she has 18 brands in her portfolio and has a strong social media presence.

Apart from her work as an artiste, Deepika's philanthropic side has seen her spreading awareness on the condition of mental illness. She has spoken about her battle with depression and has been working towards creating awareness with her NGO The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLF).

The Time magazine list also features actress Meghan Markle, who will become a British royal family member upon her wedding to Prince Harry next month.

Here's the full list of 100 Influential People in the world 2018, according to TIME:

TIFFANY HADDISH

CAMERON KASKY, JACLYN CORIN, DAVID HOGG, EMMA GONZÁLEZ AND ALEX WIND

KUMAIL NANJIANI

CARDI B

NICE NAILANTEI LENG'ETE

CHLOE KIM

CARL JUNE

JAN RADER

PEGGY WHITSON

ISSA RAE

BHAVISH AGGARWAL

JESMYN WARD

RUTH DAVIDSON

WHITNEY WOLFE HERD

MARICA BRANCHESI

ANN MCKEE

TREVOR NOAH

JIAN-WEI PAN

NICOLE KIDMAN

HUGH JACKMAN

GAL GADOT

Here is the full list and the people who closely followed them in the race:

RYAN COOGLER

by Ava DuVernay

STERLING K. BROWN

by Sarah Paulson

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN

by Aaron Paul

KEHINDE WILEY

by LL Cool J

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO

by Leslie Jones

LENA WAITHE

by Kamala Harris

GRETA GERWIG

by Steven Spielberg

ROSEANNE BARR

by Rosie O'Donnell

SHAWN MENDES

by John Mayer

GUILLERMO DEL TORO

by Jordan Peele

DEEPIKA PADUKONE

by Vin Diesel

JR

by Laurene Powell Jobs

JIMMY KIMMEL

by Dick Durbin

JUDY CHICAGO

by Jill Soloway

JOHN KRASINSKI

by Chris Pratt

SATYA NADELLA

by Walter Isaacson

DONALD TRUMP

by Ted Cruz

PRINCE HARRY

by Elton John

MEGHAN MARKLE

by Priyanka Chopra

CARMEN YULÍN CRUZ

by Benicio Del Toro

CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN

by Manal al-Sharif

SADIQ KHAN

by Michael R. Bloomberg

JUSTIN TRUDEAU

by Jacinda Ardern

XI JINPING

by Ian Bremmer

SEAN HANNITY

by Newt Gingrich

J.J. WATT

by Sylvester Turner

ROBERT MUELLER

by Preet Bharara

KENNETH C. FRAZIER

by Vernon Jordan

NANCY PELOSI

by Cecile Richards

KIM JONG UN

by Hyeonseo Lee

LEO VARADKAR

by Philip Ryan

EMMERSON MNANGAGWA

by Evan Mawarire

JACINDA ARDERN

by Sheryl Sandberg

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE AND HODA KOTB

by Maria Shriver

SHINZO ABE

by Malcolm Turnbull

SHEIKH HASINA

by Meenakshi Ganguly

JEFF SESSIONS

by Mitch McConnell

MOON JAE-IN

by Mark Lippert

EMMANUEL MACRON

by Christine Lagarde

MAURICIO MACRI

by Richard Haass

SCOTT PRUITT

by Christine Todd Whitman

HAIDER AL-ABADI

by Karl Vick

JENNIFER LOPEZ

by Kerry Washington

CHADWICK BOSEMAN

by Sean "Diddy" Combs

RIHANNA

by Adele

ADAM RIPPON

by Cher

TARANA BURKE

by Gabrielle Union

CRISTINA JIMÉNEZ

by Selena Gomez

JANET MOCK

by Christian Siriano

KESHA

by Cyndi Lauper

KEVIN KWAN

by Constance Wu

RONAN FARROW, JODI KANTOR AND MEGAN TWOHEY

by Ashley Judd

MAXINE WATERS

by Yara Shahidi

SINTA NURIYAH

by Mona Eltahawy

RACHAEL DENHOLLANDER

by Aly Raisman

DANIELA VEGA

by Michelle Bachelet

VIRGIL ABLOH

by Takashi Murakami

CHRISTOPHER WYLIE

by Matt Vella

ROGER FEDERER

by Bill Gates

OPRAH WINFREY

by Tiffany Haddish

JEFF BEZOS

by Jamie Dimon

CINDY HOLLAND

by The Duffer Brothers

KEVIN DURANT

by Eddy Cue

ELON MUSK

by Yuri Milner

SONIA FRIEDMAN

by James Corden

GIULIANO TESTA

by Anonymous

MASAYOSHI SON

by Dara Khosrowshahi

ELIZABETH DILLER

by Eli Broad

VIRAT KOHLI

by Sachin Tendulkar

ADAM NEUMANN

by Marc Benioff

PONY MA

by Steve Case

JOSÉ ANDRÉS