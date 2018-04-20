Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone (File Photo: IANS) IANS

Deepika Padukone is the only Indian actress to feature in the Time 100 Influential People in the World, sharing space with names like Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig and Lena Waithe.

In the Time magazine, international star Vin Diesel, Deepika's co-star in her Hollywood debut "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" has penned words of appreciation for her.

"Making that movie, Deepika took committed to a whole other level. That's who she is as a performer. She wants the whole movie to shine, which is a rare thing.

"Anyone could talk about how beautiful she is, and anyone could tell you about her unmatched comedic timing. But she isn't just a star. She's an actor's actor, dedicated to the craft," Diesel wrote.

Deepika scored a success at the box office this year with the epic drama "Padmaavat" in which she played the title role.

One of the highest paid actors of Indian cinema today, she has 18 brands in her portfolio and has a strong social media presence.

Apart from her work as an artiste, Deepika's philanthropic side has seen her spreading awareness on the condition of mental illness. She has spoken about her battle with depression and has been working towards creating awareness with her NGO The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLF).

The Time magazine list also features actress Meghan Markle, who will become a British royal family member upon her wedding to Prince Harry next month.

Here's the full list of 100 Influential People in the world 2018, according to TIME:

TIFFANY HADDISH

CAMERON KASKY, JACLYN CORIN, DAVID HOGG, EMMA GONZÁLEZ AND ALEX WIND

KUMAIL NANJIANI

CARDI B

NICE NAILANTEI LENG'ETE

CHLOE KIM

CARL JUNE

JAN RADER

PEGGY WHITSON

ISSA RAE

BHAVISH AGGARWAL

JESMYN WARD

RUTH DAVIDSON

WHITNEY WOLFE HERD

MARICA BRANCHESI

ANN MCKEE

TREVOR NOAH

JIAN-WEI PAN

NICOLE KIDMAN

HUGH JACKMAN

GAL GADOT

RYAN COOGLER
by Ava DuVernay

STERLING K. BROWN
by Sarah Paulson

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN
by Aaron Paul

KEHINDE WILEY
by LL Cool J

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO
by Leslie Jones

LENA WAITHE
by Kamala Harris

GRETA GERWIG
by Steven Spielberg

ROSEANNE BARR
by Rosie O'Donnell

SHAWN MENDES
by John Mayer

GUILLERMO DEL TORO
by Jordan Peele

DEEPIKA PADUKONE
by Vin Diesel

JR
by Laurene Powell Jobs

JIMMY KIMMEL
by Dick Durbin

JUDY CHICAGO
by Jill Soloway

JOHN KRASINSKI
by Chris Pratt

SATYA NADELLA
by Walter Isaacson
DONALD TRUMP
by Ted Cruz

PRINCE HARRY
by Elton John

MEGHAN MARKLE
by Priyanka Chopra

CARMEN YULÍN CRUZ
by Benicio Del Toro

CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN
by Manal al-Sharif

SADIQ KHAN
by Michael R. Bloomberg

JUSTIN TRUDEAU
by Jacinda Ardern

XI JINPING
by Ian Bremmer

SEAN HANNITY
by Newt Gingrich

J.J. WATT
by Sylvester Turner

ROBERT MUELLER
by Preet Bharara

KENNETH C. FRAZIER
by Vernon Jordan

NANCY PELOSI
by Cecile Richards

KIM JONG UN
by Hyeonseo Lee

LEO VARADKAR
by Philip Ryan

EMMERSON MNANGAGWA
by Evan Mawarire

JACINDA ARDERN
by Sheryl Sandberg

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE AND HODA KOTB
by Maria Shriver

SHINZO ABE
by Malcolm Turnbull

SHEIKH HASINA
by Meenakshi Ganguly

JEFF SESSIONS
by Mitch McConnell

MOON JAE-IN
by Mark Lippert

EMMANUEL MACRON
by Christine Lagarde

MAURICIO MACRI
by Richard Haass

SCOTT PRUITT
by Christine Todd Whitman

HAIDER AL-ABADI
by Karl Vick

JENNIFER LOPEZ
by Kerry Washington
CHADWICK BOSEMAN
by Sean "Diddy" Combs

RIHANNA
by Adele

ADAM RIPPON
by Cher

TARANA BURKE
by Gabrielle Union

CRISTINA JIMÉNEZ
by Selena Gomez

JANET MOCK
by Christian Siriano

KESHA
by Cyndi Lauper

KEVIN KWAN
by Constance Wu

RONAN FARROW, JODI KANTOR AND MEGAN TWOHEY
by Ashley Judd

MAXINE WATERS
by Yara Shahidi

SINTA NURIYAH
by Mona Eltahawy

RACHAEL DENHOLLANDER
by Aly Raisman

DANIELA VEGA
by Michelle Bachelet

VIRGIL ABLOH
by Takashi Murakami

CHRISTOPHER WYLIE
by Matt Vella

ROGER FEDERER
by Bill Gates
OPRAH WINFREY
by Tiffany Haddish

JEFF BEZOS
by Jamie Dimon

CINDY HOLLAND
by The Duffer Brothers

KEVIN DURANT
by Eddy Cue

ELON MUSK
by Yuri Milner

SONIA FRIEDMAN
by James Corden

GIULIANO TESTA
by Anonymous

MASAYOSHI SON
by Dara Khosrowshahi

ELIZABETH DILLER
by Eli Broad

VIRAT KOHLI
by Sachin Tendulkar

ADAM NEUMANN
by Marc Benioff

PONY MA
by Steve Case

JOSÉ ANDRÉS