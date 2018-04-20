Deepika Padukone is the only Indian actress to feature in the Time 100 Influential People in the World, sharing space with names like Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig and Lena Waithe.
In the Time magazine, international star Vin Diesel, Deepika's co-star in her Hollywood debut "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" has penned words of appreciation for her.
"Making that movie, Deepika took committed to a whole other level. That's who she is as a performer. She wants the whole movie to shine, which is a rare thing.
"Anyone could talk about how beautiful she is, and anyone could tell you about her unmatched comedic timing. But she isn't just a star. She's an actor's actor, dedicated to the craft," Diesel wrote.
Deepika scored a success at the box office this year with the epic drama "Padmaavat" in which she played the title role.
One of the highest paid actors of Indian cinema today, she has 18 brands in her portfolio and has a strong social media presence.
Apart from her work as an artiste, Deepika's philanthropic side has seen her spreading awareness on the condition of mental illness. She has spoken about her battle with depression and has been working towards creating awareness with her NGO The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLF).
The Time magazine list also features actress Meghan Markle, who will become a British royal family member upon her wedding to Prince Harry next month.
Here's the full list of 100 Influential People in the world 2018, according to TIME:
TIFFANY HADDISH
CAMERON KASKY, JACLYN CORIN, DAVID HOGG, EMMA GONZÁLEZ AND ALEX WIND
KUMAIL NANJIANI
CARDI B
NICE NAILANTEI LENG'ETE
CHLOE KIM
CARL JUNE
JAN RADER
PEGGY WHITSON
ISSA RAE
BHAVISH AGGARWAL
JESMYN WARD
RUTH DAVIDSON
WHITNEY WOLFE HERD
MARICA BRANCHESI
ANN MCKEE
TREVOR NOAH
JIAN-WEI PAN
NICOLE KIDMAN
HUGH JACKMAN
GAL GADOT
Here is the full list and the people who closely followed them in the race:
RYAN COOGLER
by Ava DuVernay
STERLING K. BROWN
by Sarah Paulson
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN
by Aaron Paul
KEHINDE WILEY
by LL Cool J
CHRISTIAN SIRIANO
by Leslie Jones
LENA WAITHE
by Kamala Harris
GRETA GERWIG
by Steven Spielberg
ROSEANNE BARR
by Rosie O'Donnell
SHAWN MENDES
by John Mayer
GUILLERMO DEL TORO
by Jordan Peele
DEEPIKA PADUKONE
by Vin Diesel
JR
by Laurene Powell Jobs
JIMMY KIMMEL
by Dick Durbin
JUDY CHICAGO
by Jill Soloway
JOHN KRASINSKI
by Chris Pratt
SATYA NADELLA
by Walter Isaacson
DONALD TRUMP
by Ted Cruz
PRINCE HARRY
by Elton John
MEGHAN MARKLE
by Priyanka Chopra
CARMEN YULÍN CRUZ
by Benicio Del Toro
CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN
by Manal al-Sharif
SADIQ KHAN
by Michael R. Bloomberg
JUSTIN TRUDEAU
by Jacinda Ardern
XI JINPING
by Ian Bremmer
SEAN HANNITY
by Newt Gingrich
J.J. WATT
by Sylvester Turner
ROBERT MUELLER
by Preet Bharara
KENNETH C. FRAZIER
by Vernon Jordan
NANCY PELOSI
by Cecile Richards
KIM JONG UN
by Hyeonseo Lee
LEO VARADKAR
by Philip Ryan
EMMERSON MNANGAGWA
by Evan Mawarire
JACINDA ARDERN
by Sheryl Sandberg
SAVANNAH GUTHRIE AND HODA KOTB
by Maria Shriver
SHINZO ABE
by Malcolm Turnbull
SHEIKH HASINA
by Meenakshi Ganguly
JEFF SESSIONS
by Mitch McConnell
MOON JAE-IN
by Mark Lippert
EMMANUEL MACRON
by Christine Lagarde
MAURICIO MACRI
by Richard Haass
SCOTT PRUITT
by Christine Todd Whitman
HAIDER AL-ABADI
by Karl Vick
JENNIFER LOPEZ
by Kerry Washington
CHADWICK BOSEMAN
by Sean "Diddy" Combs
RIHANNA
by Adele
ADAM RIPPON
by Cher
TARANA BURKE
by Gabrielle Union
CRISTINA JIMÉNEZ
by Selena Gomez
JANET MOCK
by Christian Siriano
KESHA
by Cyndi Lauper
KEVIN KWAN
by Constance Wu
RONAN FARROW, JODI KANTOR AND MEGAN TWOHEY
by Ashley Judd
MAXINE WATERS
by Yara Shahidi
SINTA NURIYAH
by Mona Eltahawy
RACHAEL DENHOLLANDER
by Aly Raisman
DANIELA VEGA
by Michelle Bachelet
VIRGIL ABLOH
by Takashi Murakami
CHRISTOPHER WYLIE
by Matt Vella
ROGER FEDERER
by Bill Gates
OPRAH WINFREY
by Tiffany Haddish
JEFF BEZOS
by Jamie Dimon
CINDY HOLLAND
by The Duffer Brothers
KEVIN DURANT
by Eddy Cue
ELON MUSK
by Yuri Milner
SONIA FRIEDMAN
by James Corden
GIULIANO TESTA
by Anonymous
MASAYOSHI SON
by Dara Khosrowshahi
ELIZABETH DILLER
by Eli Broad
VIRAT KOHLI
by Sachin Tendulkar
ADAM NEUMANN
by Marc Benioff
PONY MA
by Steve Case
JOSÉ ANDRÉS