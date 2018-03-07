Just before inserting a knife for autopsy, a man declared dead after an accident and kept in morgue overnight, returned to life on the operation table of Chhindwara District Hospital in central India.

Identified as Himanshu Bharadwaj, the man was brought to the hospital but was declared brain dead as his respiration was dysfunctional and the pulse was missing. Doctors said in brain-dead patients, the heart and lungs stop functioning transiently and the same could have been the case with Himanshu.

Currently, the dead man who came back to life has been referred to Nagpur for advanced treatment with better facilities, reports Daily Bhaskar. His family members are happy that some 'miracle' saved Himanshu but many people have gathered outside the hospital alleging that it was a case of medical negligence.

Son of a bank manager, Himanshu met with accident in Nagpur and was taken immediately to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Then he was taken from Nagpur to Chindwada where his body was kept in the mortuary overnight.

Inside the autopsy room, when the doctors were about to open up his body, he woke up and grabbed the hand of the nearby sweeper, said a report in Dainik Bhaskar.

A year ago in Karnataka's Managundi village, a 15-year-old boy by name Kumar Marewad, who was suspected to have been dead due to rabies was being taken to funeral but on the way he woke up after suspected comatose-like sleep.

After a similar incident in Mumbai, a senior doctor has suggested to make EEG compulsory before pronouncing anybody dead. "After this incident, we have realised that in such odd cases, we need to perform an ECG to check the heartbeat before declaring a person dead. We are coming up with a protocol to avoid such incidents in the future," said Suleman Merchant, dean of the Sion hospital in Mumbai.