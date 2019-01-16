So Jason Momoa is riding a high wave after the success of his superhero movie Aquama which just crossed the billion dollar mark at the box-office.

The actor reportedly took to Instagram following reports that his superhero movie just became the DC Extended Universe's first title to cross $1 billion globally.

"BILLION DOLLAR UNDERDOG," he wrote. "From Baywatch to making what once was the most disrespected superhero into a billion dollar movie. no one gets to the top without the people that love them. My success is from my fans. All my aloha to everyone that had a hand in making this movie. Mahalo Zack [Synder] for choosing me and mahalo James [Wan] for creating this beautiful world. #grateful#lovemyfans #billiondollarunderdog#borntoclimb #outofholes #aquaman2#cheeeehuuuuuu #hhrajahh. Aloha j"

And for those wondering about his Baywatch comment, it is known that the actor launched his career playing Jason Loane in the series, appearing in roughly 30 episodes.

The post reportedly followed director James Wan making this comment on Twitter about the news: "THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has supported this underdog. For making this non-mainstream character (and yes — with leading POC individuals in front and behind the camera!) connect on such a huge global scale. In the words of Aquaman himself, "MAHALO"

Momoa is a native Hawaiian and as such was cast perfectly for the aquatic superhero, though there were a few who still didn't believe in Momoa's casting. And we have to say that he would make an excellent Lobo. Another DC character that is more suited to an R-rated audience. We hope Warner Bros. makes it happen.

It is being reported that Aquaman crossed box office milestone. This marks the first time a DC Comics title has made a billion since Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises ($1.08 billion in 2012). It also edges out long-time DC fan-favorite The Dark Knight (which made $1.004 billion in 2008 — though Aquaman has a decade of rising ticket prices tipping its side of the scale).

Reportedly Aquaman has been helped enormously by its box office performance in China, where it's racked up about $300 million. In fact, $732 million of Aquaman's haul has been from overseas making it the second-biggest international title in Warner Bros.' history.

It is also being reported that domestically, Aquaman has been far more modest, grossing $287 million — where it still ranks below Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, and Suicide Squad.